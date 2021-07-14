DazeD8 Rechargeable 1G Delta 8 Disposable

Guaranteed to give you the ol' razzle-dazzle.



Slim. Potent. Discreet.

The DazeD8 delta 8 disposable pen has an unparalleled uplifting feel, contains the purest delta 8 distillate, and comes in a sleek rechargeable battery that delivers perfect clouds—every single time.



- Perfect for on-the-go use

- The best delta 8 concentrate

- Featuring a tightly sealed juice reservoir to prevent any leaking and a powerful battery to ensure you can enjoy every last hit

- No VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent



Flavor Profile

- Blue Razz - Hybrid

- Exciting notes of blue raspberry infused with sweet and sour undertones



Strain

- Sativa-dominant hybrid

- A unique cross with Raspberry Kush



How Does it Feel?

- Blue Razz is popular for its energetic effects

- Buzzy, alert, and creative

- Happy and uplifting



Suggested Use

Start with 1 or 2 hits and increase the dosage accordingly to achieve desired effects.