About this product
Guaranteed to give you the ol' razzle-dazzle.
Slim. Potent. Discreet.
The DazeD8 delta 8 disposable pen has an unparalleled uplifting feel, contains the purest delta 8 distillate, and comes in a sleek rechargeable battery that delivers perfect clouds—every single time.
- Perfect for on-the-go use
- The best delta 8 concentrate
- Featuring a tightly sealed juice reservoir to prevent any leaking and a powerful battery to ensure you can enjoy every last hit
- No VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent
Flavor Profile
- Blue Razz - Hybrid
- Exciting notes of blue raspberry infused with sweet and sour undertones
Strain
- Sativa-dominant hybrid
- A unique cross with Raspberry Kush
How Does it Feel?
- Blue Razz is popular for its energetic effects
- Buzzy, alert, and creative
- Happy and uplifting
Suggested Use
Start with 1 or 2 hits and increase the dosage accordingly to achieve desired effects.
About this strain
Blue Raspberry, also known as "Blue Razz," is a potent hybrid marijuana strain believed to originate from a Raspberry Kush cross. While little is known about this mystery strain, it's commonly found in cartridges and consumers say it produces easy-going effects that are uplifting and enjoyable. Blue Raspberry offers a sweet flavor profile with skunky undertones. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with pain and headaches. Growers say Blue Raspberry has a flowering time of about 10-12 weeks when cultivated indoors. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of this strain - if you've smoked, dabbed or consumed Blue Raspberry, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Blue Raspberry effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with