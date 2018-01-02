ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Raspberry Kush
Indica

4.1 365 reviews

Raspberry Kush

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Citrus
Peppery

CalmingEnergizing

Raspberry Kush is a great-tasting indica strain whose raspberries and cream aroma will keep you coming back for more. This strain may leave newer consumers feeling pretty lazy, but many find this Kush to be a creative flower, making it great for music, art, and talking with friends.

Effects

260 people reported 1908 effects
Relaxed 59%
Euphoric 50%
Happy 49%
Uplifted 35%
Sleepy 32%
Stress 43%
Pain 36%
Anxiety 31%
Depression 26%
Insomnia 23%
Dry mouth 26%
Dry eyes 17%
Dizzy 4%
Paranoid 4%
Headache 3%

Reviews

365

Similar strains

Photos

Lineage

Strain
Raspberry Kush
Strain child
Marionberry Kush
child

Products with Raspberry Kush

