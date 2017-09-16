DazeD8 3G Diamond Dabs

This sweet, refreshing high will remind you of your favorite summer sesh



Killer potency, incredible flavor.

The DazeD8 Delta 8 Diamond Dabs combine the heavy-hitting potency of pure delta 8 concentrates with an amazing burst of flavor from our specially formulated terpene sauce.



- 3 gram of highly potent delta 8 distillate, smothered in flavorful CBD terpene sauce

- Child-resistant packaging

- Tamper evident seal



Flavor Profile

- Cookies - Sativa

- Features pungent earthy notes with a powerful yet smooth sweet flavor



Strain

- Sativa

- Made by crossing Strawberry Cough and Lemon OG



How Does it Feel?

- Strawberry Lemonade is famous for its heavy energetic effects

- Full-body euphoria

- Alleviates chronic pain

- Stress-relieving



Suggested Use

Start with 1 or 2 hits and increase the dosage accordingly to achieve desired effects.