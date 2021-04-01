DazeD8 Rechargeable 1G THCV/Delta 8 Disposable

Wanna try to solve the Matrix? This super sativa will have you wired until you solve your most pressing issue.



Slim. Potent. Discreet.

The DazeD8 disposable vape pen has an unparalleled uplifting feel and comes in a sleek rechargeable battery that delivers perfect clouds—every single time.



- Perfect for on-the-go use

- Featuring a tightly sealed juice reservoir to prevent any leaking and a powerful battery to ensure you can enjoy every last hit

- No VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent



Flavor Profile

- Super Silver Haze - Sativa

- Known for its tangy citrus taste with gassy undertones



Strain

- Super sativa

- A unique cross between Skunk, Northern Lights, and Haze



How Does it Feel?

- Super SIlver Haze is famous for its energetic effects

- Cerebral euphoria

- Long-lasting full-body high

- Happy and stress-relieving



Suggested Use

Start with 1 or 2 hits and increase the dosage accordingly to achieve desired effects.