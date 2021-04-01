About this product
DazeD8 Rechargeable 1G THCV/Delta 8 Disposable
Wanna try to solve the Matrix? This super sativa will have you wired until you solve your most pressing issue.
Slim. Potent. Discreet.
The DazeD8 disposable vape pen has an unparalleled uplifting feel and comes in a sleek rechargeable battery that delivers perfect clouds—every single time.
- Perfect for on-the-go use
- Featuring a tightly sealed juice reservoir to prevent any leaking and a powerful battery to ensure you can enjoy every last hit
- No VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent
Flavor Profile
- Super Silver Haze - Sativa
- Known for its tangy citrus taste with gassy undertones
Strain
- Super sativa
- A unique cross between Skunk, Northern Lights, and Haze
How Does it Feel?
- Super SIlver Haze is famous for its energetic effects
- Cerebral euphoria
- Long-lasting full-body high
- Happy and stress-relieving
Suggested Use
Start with 1 or 2 hits and increase the dosage accordingly to achieve desired effects.
About this strain
Super Silver Haze is a sativa marijuana strain bred by Green House Seeds. It was the first prize winner at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 1997, 1998, and 1999. Super Silver Haze is made by crossing Skunk, Northern Lights, and Haze creates a beautiful, sticky strain that boasts an energetic, long-lasting body high. The uplifting effects are a great for high stress levels or when suffering from a lack of appetite or nausea.
Super Silver Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
1,607 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
62% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
52% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
DazeD8
Born in Nashville with its roots in Los Angeles, we are one of the largest hemp extractors in the country, meaning we have full control of quality from farm to our consumers. The result? The most potent, best-tasting products on the market, and we're backed by science. Try us out today!