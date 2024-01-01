We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Loading...
Decibel Farms
unclaimed brand
2
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Cannabis
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
17 products
Flower
Banana Pie
by Decibel Farms
THC 16.4%
CBD 0.1%
5.0
(
1
)
Pre-rolls
Indica Blend Trebles Infused Pre-Rolls 4.25g 5-pack
by Decibel Farms
THC 70.63%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Mickey Kush Pre-Roll 1g
by Decibel Farms
THC 29.28%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Licorice Twist Infused Pre-Roll 1g
by Decibel Farms
THC 18.8%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Chem Cookies Infused Pre-roll 1g
by Decibel Farms
THC 19.69%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Pandora's Box Infused Pre-Roll 1g
by Decibel Farms
THC 18.05%
CBD 0%
Flower
Tangie Cure
by Decibel Farms
THC 6.91%
CBD 14.01%
Pre-rolls
Banana Pie Infused Pre-Roll 1g
by Decibel Farms
Pre-rolls
Jack Herer Infused Pre-Roll 1g
by Decibel Farms
Flower
Mr. Clean
by Decibel Farms
THC 40.31159%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Ghost Train Haze Infused Pre-Roll 1g
by Decibel Farms
THC 27.12%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
9 Pound Hammer Infused Pre-roll 1g
by Decibel Farms
THC 24.84%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Cookies and Cream Infused Pre-roll 1g
by Decibel Farms
THC 25.97%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Blue Dream Infused Pre-roll 1.75g
by Decibel Farms
THC 20.63%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Pandora's Box Pre-Roll 1g
by Decibel Farms
THC 24.23%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Trebles Sativa Blend Pre-Roll 2.5g 5-pack
by Decibel Farms
THC 62.69%
CBD 0%
Flower
Chemdawg
by Decibel Farms
THC 8.37%
CBD 10.8%
Home
Brands
Decibel Farms
Catalog
Cannabis