Deep Roots Harvest
unclaimed brand
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Cannabis
Edibles
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
11 products
Flower
Sin Mint Cookies
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 25.7%
CBD 0.07%
Flower
Layer Cake
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 27.5%
CBD 0.06%
Pre-rolls
Bluebird Purple Punch Pre-Rolls 3g 3-pack
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 24%
CBD 0.07%
Flower
Cookies and Cream
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 22%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Medihaze Pre-Roll 3g 3-pack
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 5.31%
CBD 10.7%
Pre-rolls
Bluebird MediHaze Pre-Rolls 3g 3-pack
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 5.31%
CBD 10.7%
Pre-rolls
Sin Mint Bluebird Pre-Rolls 3g 3-pack
by Deep Roots Harvest
Pre-rolls
Layer Cake Pre-Roll 1.8g 3-pack
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Purple Punch
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 19.6%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Cookies and Cream Bluebird Pre-Rolls 3g 3-pack
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 19.9%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Lil Sebastian Pre-Roll 1g
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 26.3%
CBD 0.056%
