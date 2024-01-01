Loading...

Deep Roots Harvest

unclaimed brand

This brand is currently unclaimed

All categoriesConcentratesCannabisEdibles

Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds

11 products
Product image for Sin Mint Cookies
Flower
Sin Mint Cookies
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 25.7%
CBD 0.07%
Product image for Layer Cake
Flower
Layer Cake
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 27.5%
CBD 0.06%
Product image for Bluebird Purple Punch Pre-Rolls 3g 3-pack
Pre-rolls
Bluebird Purple Punch Pre-Rolls 3g 3-pack
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 24%
CBD 0.07%
Product image for Cookies and Cream
Flower
Cookies and Cream
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 22%
CBD 0%
Product image for Medihaze Pre-Roll 3g 3-pack
Pre-rolls
Medihaze Pre-Roll 3g 3-pack
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 5.31%
CBD 10.7%
Product image for Bluebird MediHaze Pre-Rolls 3g 3-pack
Pre-rolls
Bluebird MediHaze Pre-Rolls 3g 3-pack
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 5.31%
CBD 10.7%
Product image for Sin Mint Bluebird Pre-Rolls 3g 3-pack
Pre-rolls
Sin Mint Bluebird Pre-Rolls 3g 3-pack
by Deep Roots Harvest
Product image for Layer Cake Pre-Roll 1.8g 3-pack
Pre-rolls
Layer Cake Pre-Roll 1.8g 3-pack
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Purple Punch
Flower
Purple Punch
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 19.6%
CBD 0%
Product image for Cookies and Cream Bluebird Pre-Rolls 3g 3-pack
Pre-rolls
Cookies and Cream Bluebird Pre-Rolls 3g 3-pack
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 19.9%
CBD 0%
Product image for Lil Sebastian Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Lil Sebastian Pre-Roll 1g
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 26.3%
CBD 0.056%