Deep Roots Harvest

17 products
Product image for Sunset Sherbet Disposable Pen 0.5g
Cartridges
Sunset Sherbet Disposable Pen 0.5g
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 86%
CBD 1.8%
Product image for Woah Si Doh Live Resin 1g
Resin
Woah Si Doh Live Resin 1g
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 75.1%
CBD 0%
Product image for Snowball 89 Sugar 1g
Solvent
Snowball 89 Sugar 1g
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 69.8%
CBD 0%
Product image for Kosher Tangie Crumble 0.5g
Solvent
Kosher Tangie Crumble 0.5g
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Diamond Dust Live Resin Sugar 0.5g
Resin
Diamond Dust Live Resin Sugar 0.5g
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 73.7%
CBD 0%
Product image for Woah Si Doh Diamonds 1g
Solvent
Woah Si Doh Diamonds 1g
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 75.1%
CBD 0%
Product image for Private Tangie Shatter 1g
Shatter
Private Tangie Shatter 1g
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 74.7%
CBD 0%
Product image for Mother's Dream Diamonds 1g
Solvent
Mother's Dream Diamonds 1g
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 78.3%
CBD 0%
Product image for Zkittlez Disposable Cartridge 0.5g
Cartridges
Zkittlez Disposable Cartridge 0.5g
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Kosher Tangie Batter 0.5g
Solvent
Kosher Tangie Batter 0.5g
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 75.04%
CBD 0%
Product image for Tropical Pink Sugar Live Resin 1g
Resin
Tropical Pink Sugar Live Resin 1g
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 79.6%
CBD 0%
Product image for Triple G Shatter 1g
Shatter
Triple G Shatter 1g
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 74%
CBD 1.79%
Product image for Espresso Cartridge 0.5g
Cartridges
Espresso Cartridge 0.5g
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 72.77%
CBD 0%
Product image for Durban Cookies BHO Crumble 0.5g
Solvent
Durban Cookies BHO Crumble 0.5g
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 72%
CBD 0%
Product image for Member Berry Batter 0.5g
Solvent
Member Berry Batter 0.5g
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 70.11%
CBD 0%
Product image for Layer Cake Batter 1g
Solvent
Layer Cake Batter 1g
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 72.6%
CBD 0%
Product image for Diamond Dust Live Resin Batter 1g
Resin
Diamond Dust Live Resin Batter 1g
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 70.8%
CBD 0%