We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Loading...
Deep Roots Harvest
unclaimed brand
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Cannabis
Edibles
THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax
17 products
Cartridges
Sunset Sherbet Disposable Pen 0.5g
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 86%
CBD 1.8%
Resin
Woah Si Doh Live Resin 1g
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 75.1%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Snowball 89 Sugar 1g
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 69.8%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Kosher Tangie Crumble 0.5g
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Resin
Diamond Dust Live Resin Sugar 0.5g
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 73.7%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Woah Si Doh Diamonds 1g
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 75.1%
CBD 0%
Shatter
Private Tangie Shatter 1g
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 74.7%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Mother's Dream Diamonds 1g
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 78.3%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Zkittlez Disposable Cartridge 0.5g
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Kosher Tangie Batter 0.5g
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 75.04%
CBD 0%
Resin
Tropical Pink Sugar Live Resin 1g
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 79.6%
CBD 0%
Shatter
Triple G Shatter 1g
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 74%
CBD 1.79%
Cartridges
Espresso Cartridge 0.5g
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 72.77%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Durban Cookies BHO Crumble 0.5g
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 72%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Member Berry Batter 0.5g
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 70.11%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Layer Cake Batter 1g
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 72.6%
CBD 0%
Resin
Diamond Dust Live Resin Batter 1g
by Deep Roots Harvest
THC 70.8%
CBD 0%
Home
Brands
Deep Roots Harvest
Catalog
Concentrates