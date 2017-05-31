2.5mL Live Resin Disposable - Grimace OG (Delta-8, THCv, THCp)
Grimace OG is an Indica dominant hybrid that is made by crossing Purple Urkle and Face Off BX1. Tastes like purple with a hit of diesel.
Recommended Use: Remove protective cover on mouthpiece. Gently inhale for 2-3 seconds. These disposable vapes can hit very hard, so take small puffs. Exhale the vapors within 1-2 seconds. There is no need or benefit for holding in your vapors for a length of time. Store your vape cartridge upright, at ambient temperature and out of direct sunlight to prevent leakage.
Size: 2.5mL D8 Pro™ (Δ8+ THCV+ THCP+ LIVE RESIN) (approximately 2.5g)
Serving Size: 1 puff
Coil: Ceramic
Tank: Glass
Ingredients: Delta 8 THC oil, Delta 8 THCV oil, Delta 8 THCP oil, Live Resin, all derived from 100% industrial hemp, botanical terpenes and extracts
100% Natural. No harmful cutting agents used.
Grimace OG by Archive Seed Bank is an indica-dominant cross of Purple Urkle and Face Off BX1. This strain won 3rd place at the 2013 Los Angeles High Times Cannabis Cup, and descends from the original Purple Urkle from Humboldt County. Known to produce fast flowering plants thick with trichomes, Grimace OG emits a range of terpenes, from grapey sweetness to pungent, sour OG stank. Grimace OG’s classic OG effects offer relaxation and euphoria that is perfect for turning down stress and turning up your mood.
We have been serving Cannabinoids since 2008. We pride ourselves in delivering the highest quality products as well as unmatched service, while offering the widest array of Delta-8 products available online.
Each product we manufacture is subject to 3rd party lab testing to ensure consistent safety and compliance. We have always strived for quality, as such we never use harsh solvents or chemicals in our products. All of our Certificates of Analysis can be found on our product pages. You may request additional information from us by emailing hello@delta8pro.com.