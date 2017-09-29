About this product

This Sativa blend is as invigorating as it sounds. Ekto Kooler is a cross between California Orange and Gorilla Biscuit, giving it a refreshing citrus-y taste. With its bright terpene profile, Ekto Kooler yields an uplifting cerebral high throughout the day, perfect for those Saturday mornings paired with your favorite bowl of cereal.



ADDITIONAL PRODUCT INFORMATION

• Rechargeable

• NOT Refillable

• 280 mAh

• No Light when plugged into charger = fully charged

• White light while charging = still charging

• Red light = needs to be charged

• White light while in use = working/activated