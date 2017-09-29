Delta Extrax
This Sativa blend is as invigorating as it sounds. Ekto Kooler is a cross between California Orange and Gorilla Biscuit, giving it a refreshing citrus-y taste. With its bright terpene profile, Ekto Kooler yields an uplifting cerebral high throughout the day, perfect for those Saturday mornings paired with your favorite bowl of cereal.
• Rechargeable
• NOT Refillable
• 280 mAh
• No Light when plugged into charger = fully charged
• White light while charging = still charging
• Red light = needs to be charged
• White light while in use = working/activated
Ecto Cooler effects
Reported by real people like you
66 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
37% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
33% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
16% of people say it helps with pain
