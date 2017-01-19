ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.7 13 reviews

Gorilla Biscuit

Gorilla Biscuit

Gorilla Biscuit by Seeds of Compassion is an indica-dominant cut bred from crossing the Turpentine pheno of Sensi Star and Stardawg IX. This rare and rather old school blend is named for Methaqualone, also known as quaaludes, a medication which has a sedative and sensual effect on the body. Its effects behave in a similarly sedative manner, leaving the limbs heavy and relaxed. Gorilla Biscuit has a strong terpene profile, smelling intensely of Pine Sol and espresso beans. 

Sleepy 90%
Relaxed 81%
Happy 63%
Hungry 63%
Euphoric 54%
Insomnia 81%
Stress 81%
Anxiety 63%
Depression 54%
PTSD 54%
Dry eyes 36%
Dry mouth 36%
Dizzy 18%

Lineage

Sensi Star
Stardawg
Gorilla Biscuit
Ecto Cooler
child

