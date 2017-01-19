Gorilla Biscuit by Seeds of Compassion is an indica-dominant cut bred from crossing the Turpentine pheno of Sensi Star and Stardawg IX. This rare and rather old school blend is named for Methaqualone, also known as quaaludes, a medication which has a sedative and sensual effect on the body. Its effects behave in a similarly sedative manner, leaving the limbs heavy and relaxed. Gorilla Biscuit has a strong terpene profile, smelling intensely of Pine Sol and espresso beans.
