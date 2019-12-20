Delta Extrax
About this product
This Insane Punch Delta 8 THC Disposable is a unique hybrid strain that comes from Purple Punch and Purple Train. This makes it a little more heavy on the Indica side of things. However, because of the regal purple lineage, expect to feel total body relaxation with a quiet and clear mind. Insane Punch is a great addition to those days where you just need to take a load off.
Additional Information: Rechargeable, NOT Refillable, 280 mAh, no Light when plugged into charger = fully charged, white light while charging = still charging, red light = needs to be charged, white light while in use = working/activated
Ingredients: Delta 8 distillate and terpenes.
Purple Punch effects
Reported by real people like you
1,033 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
36% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
16% of people say it helps with pain
