About this product

This Indica dominant Watermelon Candy Kush Delta 8 THC Disposable tastes as good as it sounds. With a mouthwatering fruity aroma, it will be hard to put down. Its effects may set in quickly accompanied by a powerful head rush and only relaxing vibes. Watermelon Candy Kush is best used at the end of a long hard day.



Additional Information: Rechargeable, NOT Refillable, 280 mAh, no Light when plugged into charger = fully charged, white light while charging = still charging, red light = needs to be charged, white light while in use = working/activated



Ingredients: Delta 8 distillate and Terpenes.