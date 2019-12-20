Loading…
Logo for the brand Delta Extrax

Delta Extrax

Watermelon Candy Kush Premium Delta 8 THC Disposable

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 21%CBD
About this product

This Indica dominant Watermelon Candy Kush Delta 8 THC Disposable tastes as good as it sounds. With a mouthwatering fruity aroma, it will be hard to put down. Its effects may set in quickly accompanied by a powerful head rush and only relaxing vibes. Watermelon Candy Kush is best used at the end of a long hard day.

Additional Information: Rechargeable, NOT Refillable, 280 mAh, no Light when plugged into charger = fully charged, white light while charging = still charging, red light = needs to be charged, white light while in use = working/activated

Ingredients: Delta 8 distillate and Terpenes.

Watermelon effects

Reported by real people like you
197 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
47% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
34% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
27% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
18% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
