This Indica dominant Watermelon Candy Kush Delta 8 THC Disposable tastes as good as it sounds. With a mouthwatering fruity aroma, it will be hard to put down. Its effects may set in quickly accompanied by a powerful head rush and only relaxing vibes. Watermelon Candy Kush is best used at the end of a long hard day.
Additional Information: Rechargeable, NOT Refillable, 280 mAh, no Light when plugged into charger = fully charged, white light while charging = still charging, red light = needs to be charged, white light while in use = working/activated
Ingredients: Delta 8 distillate and Terpenes.
Watermelon effects
Reported by real people like you
197 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
47% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
34% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
27% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
18% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
