About this product
A blend of Alien Kush and Tahoe OG, Alien OG is a bay area native strain that’s known for its citrus and piney scents. It combines a cerebral buzz with a physical relaxation that’ll leave you feeling out of this world.
- Vape Cartridge Capacity: 1 gram (1000mg)
- Cartridge Life Span: 350-400 draws
- Ships to all 50 states
- Medical grade glass tank and stainless steel post
- Contains natural and native terpenes
- Universal cartridge size compatible with all 510 thread batteries
*Our cartridges contain zero traces MCT oil, VG, PG, Vitamin E, or any other cutting agents*
HHC is known for its potential calming and euphoric effects that may result in a relaxed state of mind. If new to THC, we recommend starting with a 3 second inhale and waiting 20 minutes before taking more to establish tolerance.
Must be 21 years or older to purchase this product.
About this strain
Alien OG, also known as "Alien OG Kush," is a hybrid cross of Tahoe OG and Alien Kush. First available as a clone in California’s Bay Area and now in seed form from Cali Connection, Alien OG has the typical lemon and pine OG smell and flavor, and its intense high combines heavy body effects and a psychedelic cerebral buzz. Beginners and novices, be sure to take it slow with this heavy-hitter.
Alien OG effects
Reported by real people like you
743 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
59% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Delta Munchies
Delta Munchies specializes in delta 8 and HHC products. Including vapes, gummies, prerolls, and tinctures all made with potent delta-8 oil that is complemented with natural and cannabis-derived terpenes.
Delta Munchies is a cumulative number of award-winning brands that have been cultivating cannabis for over 15 years. With the industry’s increase in popularity, legality, and technology, we have been able to pivot into concentrates and luckily fell into the extraordinary world of delta-8. Based out of Los Angeles, CA, our free-thinking vision has long been to merge the rebellious, uplifted, and free-spirited nature of cannabis culture into a fun, accessible, and friendly approach for all audiences. Delta Munchies was created to see this vision come to fruition, with zero compromises in quality, integrity, and creativity.
As a brand, Delta Munchies seeks to educate and inform consumers about the quality and safety protocols that are met along with proper practices that sometimes aren’t apparent in the industry. Our delta-8 is made here at home and is derived from 100% American hemp. By using third-party full panel DEA-certified lab tests, we ensure our audience enjoys the cleanest and most potent delta-8 on the market. We do this modestly and respectfully but with a firm belief that quality and safety are the most critical responsibilities for a healthy brand. Putting these values into play pushes us to achieve our best. We invite you to join us to experience the wonderful world of delta-8 and see all the benefits it can bring to you.
