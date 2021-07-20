Apple Fritter 2 Gram Delta 8 Disposable Vape
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product
A hybrid strain with a luscious sweet flavor. Apple Fritter’s potent and relaxing mix of pastry aroma and sweet earthy notes redefines the meaning of “baked” goods.
- Disposable Vape Pen Capacity: 2 grams (2000mg)
- Disposable Life Span: 1000 Draws
- Contains cannabis-derived and natural terpenes
- Automatic draw, easy to operate
- Rechargeable
- Laboratory tested to ensure safety and potency
*Our vapes contain zero traces MCT oil, VG, PG, Vitamin E, or any other cutting agents*
Delta-8 THC is known for its potential calming and euphoric effects that may result in a relaxed state of mind. If new to THC, we recommend starting with a 3 second inhale and waiting 20 minutes before taking more to establish tolerance.
Must be 21 years or older to purchase this product.
About this strain
Apple Fritter, a true hybrid strain, is known for its powerful and relaxing high. Put out by Lumpy’s Flowers, Apple Fritter is a strain with secret origins. Those who enjoy Apple Fritter say this strain allows you to enjoy an evening without losing your cool. Apple Fritter has a flavor and and aroma that come off as sweet and earthy, with a light cheesy apple pastry influence.
Apple Fritter effects
Reported by real people like you
143 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
81% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
55% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
11% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
25% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Delta Munchies
Delta Munchies specializes in delta 8 and HHC products. Including vapes, gummies, prerolls, and tinctures all made with potent delta-8 oil that is complemented with natural and cannabis-derived terpenes.
Delta Munchies is a cumulative number of award-winning brands that have been cultivating cannabis for over 15 years. With the industry’s increase in popularity, legality, and technology, we have been able to pivot into concentrates and luckily fell into the extraordinary world of delta-8. Based out of Los Angeles, CA, our free-thinking vision has long been to merge the rebellious, uplifted, and free-spirited nature of cannabis culture into a fun, accessible, and friendly approach for all audiences. Delta Munchies was created to see this vision come to fruition, with zero compromises in quality, integrity, and creativity.
As a brand, Delta Munchies seeks to educate and inform consumers about the quality and safety protocols that are met along with proper practices that sometimes aren’t apparent in the industry. Our delta-8 is made here at home and is derived from 100% American hemp. By using third-party full panel DEA-certified lab tests, we ensure our audience enjoys the cleanest and most potent delta-8 on the market. We do this modestly and respectfully but with a firm belief that quality and safety are the most critical responsibilities for a healthy brand. Putting these values into play pushes us to achieve our best. We invite you to join us to experience the wonderful world of delta-8 and see all the benefits it can bring to you.
