About this product
- Vape Cartridge Capacity: 1 gram (1000mg)
- Cartridge Life Span: 350-400 draws
- Medical grade glass tank and stainless steel post
- Contains cannabis-derived and natural terpenes
- Universal cartridge size compatible with all 510 thread batteries
*Our cartridges contain zero traces MCT oil, VG, PG, Vitamin E, or any other cutting agents*
Delta-8 THC is known for its potential calming and euphoric effects that may result in a relaxed state of mind. If new to THC, we recommend starting with a 3 second inhale and waiting 20 minutes before taking more to establish tolerance.
Must be 21 years or older to purchase this product.
About this strain
Berry Gelato, also called "Blueberry Gelato," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies with Blueberry. This strain is potent and produces psychedelic effects that are clear-headed and functional. In large doses, Berry Gelato will relax your muscles and convince your body it's time to chill. This strain features aromatic fruity flavors with earthy undertones. The high THC content of Berry Gelato (21% THC) makes it an ideal strain for experienced cannabis consumers. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with anxiety and stress. Growers say Berry Gelato has light to dark green foliage with thick orange hairs. This strain was originally bred by Emerald Family Farms. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Berry Gelato, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
About this brand
Delta Munchies is a cumulative number of award-winning brands that have been cultivating cannabis for over 15 years. With the industry’s increase in popularity, legality, and technology, we have been able to pivot into concentrates and luckily fell into the extraordinary world of delta-8. Based out of Los Angeles, CA, our free-thinking vision has long been to merge the rebellious, uplifted, and free-spirited nature of cannabis culture into a fun, accessible, and friendly approach for all audiences. Delta Munchies was created to see this vision come to fruition, with zero compromises in quality, integrity, and creativity.
As a brand, Delta Munchies seeks to educate and inform consumers about the quality and safety protocols that are met along with proper practices that sometimes aren’t apparent in the industry. Our delta-8 is made here at home and is derived from 100% American hemp. By using third-party full panel DEA-certified lab tests, we ensure our audience enjoys the cleanest and most potent delta-8 on the market. We do this modestly and respectfully but with a firm belief that quality and safety are the most critical responsibilities for a healthy brand. Putting these values into play pushes us to achieve our best. We invite you to join us to experience the wonderful world of delta-8 and see all the benefits it can bring to you.