Product image for 1000mg CBD Barracuda Bar
Chocolates
1000mg CBD Barracuda Bar
by Detroit Edibles
Product image for Goodnight Honey - 100mg THC/50mg CBN
Condiments
Goodnight Honey - 100mg THC/50mg CBN
by Detroit Edibles
Product image for Green Apple Bolts - 100mg THC
Candy
Green Apple Bolts - 100mg THC
by Detroit Edibles
Product image for Barracuda Bar, Dark Chocolate
Chocolates
Barracuda Bar, Dark Chocolate
by Detroit Edibles
Product image for Rhino Gummy - Blueberry-200mg THC & 50mg CBD
Gummies
Rhino Gummy - Blueberry-200mg THC & 50mg CBD
by Detroit Edibles
Product image for Detroit THC Fudge
Chocolates
Detroit THC Fudge
by Detroit Edibles
Product image for Barracuda Bar, Mint Dark Chocolate - High Dose
Chocolates
Barracuda Bar, Mint Dark Chocolate - High Dose
by Detroit Edibles
Product image for Cinnamon Toast Cannabis Crispy
Snack Foods
Cinnamon Toast Cannabis Crispy
by Detroit Edibles
Product image for Sidekicks - Cinnamon Spark - 125mg
Candy
Sidekicks - Cinnamon Spark - 125mg
by Detroit Edibles
Product image for Toasted Peanut Butter - High Dose
Snack Foods
Toasted Peanut Butter - High Dose
by Detroit Edibles
Product image for Rhino Gummy - Sour Watermelon - 200mg THC & 50mg CBG
Gummies
Rhino Gummy - Sour Watermelon - 200mg THC & 50mg CBG
by Detroit Edibles
Product image for Kaya Bar
Snack Foods
Kaya Bar
by Detroit Edibles
Product image for Honey - 100mg
Snack Foods
Honey - 100mg
by Detroit Edibles
Product image for Fast-Acting Barracuda Bar, Dark Mint Chocolate - High Dose
Chocolates
Fast-Acting Barracuda Bar, Dark Mint Chocolate - High Dose
by Detroit Edibles
Product image for The OG Cannabis Brownie - High Dose
Snack Foods
The OG Cannabis Brownie - High Dose
by Detroit Edibles
Product image for Fast-Acting Barracuda Bar, Milk
Chocolates
Fast-Acting Barracuda Bar, Milk
by Detroit Edibles
Product image for Rocky Road Fudge
Chocolates
Rocky Road Fudge
by Detroit Edibles
Product image for Strawberry Guppy Gummies - 50mg THC/10mg CBN
Gummies
Strawberry Guppy Gummies - 50mg THC/10mg CBN
by Detroit Edibles
Product image for Flowerade - Blue Crush
Beverages
Flowerade - Blue Crush
by Detroit Edibles
Product image for Flowerade - Lemon Lime
Beverages
Flowerade - Lemon Lime
by Detroit Edibles
Product image for Flowerade - Tropical Punch
Beverages
Flowerade - Tropical Punch
by Detroit Edibles
Product image for Minnow Bar - 10mg
Chocolates
Minnow Bar - 10mg
by Detroit Edibles
Product image for Fast-Acting Barracuda Bar, Dark Mint Chocolate
Chocolates
Fast-Acting Barracuda Bar, Dark Mint Chocolate
by Detroit Edibles
Product image for Sidekicks - Wintergreen Blast - 125mg
Candy
Sidekicks - Wintergreen Blast - 125mg
by Detroit Edibles