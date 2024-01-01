We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Detroit Edibles
Michigan's Premier Edibles
4
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Edibles
Concentrates
Detroit Edibles products
76 products
Chocolates
1000mg CBD Barracuda Bar
by Detroit Edibles
5.0
(
1
)
Condiments
Goodnight Honey - 100mg THC/50mg CBN
by Detroit Edibles
5.0
(
1
)
Candy
Green Apple Bolts - 100mg THC
by Detroit Edibles
1.0
(
1
)
Chocolates
Barracuda Bar, Dark Chocolate
by Detroit Edibles
1.0
(
1
)
Gummies
Rhino Gummy - Blueberry-200mg THC & 50mg CBD
by Detroit Edibles
Chocolates
Detroit THC Fudge
by Detroit Edibles
Chocolates
Barracuda Bar, Mint Dark Chocolate - High Dose
by Detroit Edibles
Snack Foods
Cinnamon Toast Cannabis Crispy
by Detroit Edibles
Candy
Sidekicks - Cinnamon Spark - 125mg
by Detroit Edibles
Snack Foods
Toasted Peanut Butter - High Dose
by Detroit Edibles
Gummies
Rhino Gummy - Sour Watermelon - 200mg THC & 50mg CBG
by Detroit Edibles
Snack Foods
Kaya Bar
by Detroit Edibles
Snack Foods
Honey - 100mg
by Detroit Edibles
Chocolates
Fast-Acting Barracuda Bar, Dark Mint Chocolate - High Dose
by Detroit Edibles
Snack Foods
The OG Cannabis Brownie - High Dose
by Detroit Edibles
Chocolates
Fast-Acting Barracuda Bar, Milk
by Detroit Edibles
Chocolates
Rocky Road Fudge
by Detroit Edibles
Gummies
Strawberry Guppy Gummies - 50mg THC/10mg CBN
by Detroit Edibles
Beverages
Flowerade - Blue Crush
by Detroit Edibles
Beverages
Flowerade - Lemon Lime
by Detroit Edibles
Beverages
Flowerade - Tropical Punch
by Detroit Edibles
Chocolates
Minnow Bar - 10mg
by Detroit Edibles
Chocolates
Fast-Acting Barracuda Bar, Dark Mint Chocolate
by Detroit Edibles
Candy
Sidekicks - Wintergreen Blast - 125mg
by Detroit Edibles
