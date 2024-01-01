Chem de la Chem [Batch #1966] Guava & Pomegranate Flavors | 100mg

by Dialed In... Gummies
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
Prepare to indulge in the crème de la crème of gummies with Chem de la Chem from 14er. This batch, created from a mix of the strains Chem D x I95, is the pinnacle of quality and flavor. With a terpene percentage of 6.04%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, these gummies offer a delightful sensory experience. The high THC level of 77.41% promises a potent and uplifting effect, while the CBG level of 2.24% adds a unique touch of glee to the overall experience. Whether you're looking to relax after a long day or enhance your creative endeavors, Chem de la Chem gummies have got you covered. So grab a tin of these delectable treats, sit back, and let the top-notch quality take you on a journey of blissful indulgence.

Chem de la Chem is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdog and i95. The result is a complex blend of sweet, creamy and earthy flavors you can only find in Chem de la Chem. When smoking this strain, you'll experience a classic head high that will help you focus and get on with your daily tasks. Chem de la Chem has bushy buds that are dark green with brown and orange hairs. Medical marijuana patients choose Chem de la Chem for its pain reducing qualities and ability to stimulate appetite

Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
