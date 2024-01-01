Prepare to indulge in the crème de la crème of gummies with Chem de la Chem from 14er. This batch, created from a mix of the strains Chem D x I95, is the pinnacle of quality and flavor. With a terpene percentage of 6.04%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, these gummies offer a delightful sensory experience. The high THC level of 77.41% promises a potent and uplifting effect, while the CBG level of 2.24% adds a unique touch of glee to the overall experience. Whether you're looking to relax after a long day or enhance your creative endeavors, Chem de la Chem gummies have got you covered. So grab a tin of these delectable treats, sit back, and let the top-notch quality take you on a journey of blissful indulgence.

