Papaya Sorbet [Batch #1940] Blueberry & Papaya Flavors | 100mg
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this product
About this strain
Papaya Sorbet is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gelato 33 and Papaya. This strain is 70% sativa and 30% indica. Papaya Sorbet is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Papaya Sorbet typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Papaya Sorbet’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Papaya Sorbet, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item