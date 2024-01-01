Papaya Sorbet [Batch #1940] Blueberry & Papaya Flavors | 100mg

by Dialed In... Gummies
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Imagine a sunny day on the Venice boardwalk, gelato in hand. Now, imagine that feeling packed into a gummy treat. Welcome to the world of the Papaya Sorbet batch from Antero Sciences. These medicated gummies are like a mini Italian vacation, bursting with the flavors of Blueberry and of course, Papaya, from the mix of Gelato #33 and Papaya strains. With a terpene percentage of 3.97%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, these gummies are a flavor-filled voyage. Combined with a THC percentage of 75.19% and CBG percentage of 1.88%, this batch offers a well-rounded and balanced high. So, kick back, grab a tin of Papaya Sorbet gummies, and say 'ciao' to a blissful experience.

About this strain

Papaya Sorbet is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gelato 33 and Papaya. This strain is 70% sativa and 30% indica. Papaya Sorbet is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Papaya Sorbet typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Papaya Sorbet’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Papaya Sorbet, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Dialed In... Gummies
Dialed In... Gummies
Shop products
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
Notice a problem?Report this item