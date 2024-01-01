Imagine a sunny day on the Venice boardwalk, gelato in hand. Now, imagine that feeling packed into a gummy treat. Welcome to the world of the Papaya Sorbet batch from Antero Sciences. These medicated gummies are like a mini Italian vacation, bursting with the flavors of Blueberry and of course, Papaya, from the mix of Gelato #33 and Papaya strains. With a terpene percentage of 3.97%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, these gummies are a flavor-filled voyage. Combined with a THC percentage of 75.19% and CBG percentage of 1.88%, this batch offers a well-rounded and balanced high. So, kick back, grab a tin of Papaya Sorbet gummies, and say 'ciao' to a blissful experience.

Show more