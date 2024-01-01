Peach Maraschino [Batch #2009] Passion Fruit & Sour Apple Flavors | 100mg

by Dialed In... Gummies
HybridTHC —CBD —
Brace yourself for a lip-smacking ride of fruity ecstasy! Peach Maraschino gummies from Soiku Bano are your ticket to a candy wonderland, where peachy sweetness and cherry tartness coalesce in an explosion of flavors. It's like Batman and Robin decided to ditch Gotham and become your taste buds' favorite vigilantes. With a terpene profile that reads like a superhero roster – Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene – these gummies are set to deliver an aromatic punch. The THC level of 77.89% and CBG level of 3.15% promise a euphoric flight that might just make you forget gravity. Grab a tin of these little delights and let your palate embark on a joyride of epic proportions!

Peach Maraschino is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Peach Ringz and Maraschino. This strain is a balanced hybrid, combining characteristics from both its indica and sativa parent strains. Peach Maraschino is composed of approximately 50% sativa and 50% indica genetics, resulting in a versatile and well-rounded cannabis experience. Peach Maraschino takes the delicious flavors of Peach Ringz and combines them with the enticing qualities of Maraschino. With a THC content that typically ranges between 18% and 24%, this strain appeals to both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers who appreciate a moderate to high level of potency. According to Leafly customers, the effects of Peach Maraschino include a combination of relaxation and euphoria. Users often report feeling uplifted and creative, with a gentle and calming body sensation. This balanced high makes Peach Maraschino suitable for various activities and times of the day. Medical marijuana patients often choose Peach Maraschino to address symptoms associated with conditions such as stress, anxiety, and mild pain. The strain's mood-enhancing effects can provide relief from emotional distress, while its potential relaxation may alleviate physical discomfort and tension. Bred by Compound Genetics, Peach Maraschino features a flavor profile that combines the fruity and peachy notes from its Peach Ringz lineage with the sweet and cherry-like undertones of Maraschino. This fusion of flavors adds depth to the overall experience of consuming Peach Maraschino. The dominant terpene found in Peach Maraschino is likely to be myrcene, contributing to its potential relaxing effects and earthy aroma. The average price of Peach Maraschino can vary depending on location and dispensary, but it typically falls within the mid to higher price range. Peach Maraschino's balanced effects, intricate flavor profile, and potential therapeutic benefits make it a sought-after hybrid strain in the cannabis community. If you've had the opportunity to consume Peach Maraschino, consider sharing your insights and experiences by leaving a strain review.

Dialed In... Gummies
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
