Peach Maraschino [Batch #2009] Passion Fruit & Sour Apple Flavors | 100mg
Peach Maraschino effects are mostly energizing.
Peach Maraschino is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Peach Ringz and Maraschino. This strain is a balanced hybrid, combining characteristics from both its indica and sativa parent strains. Peach Maraschino is composed of approximately 50% sativa and 50% indica genetics, resulting in a versatile and well-rounded cannabis experience. Peach Maraschino takes the delicious flavors of Peach Ringz and combines them with the enticing qualities of Maraschino. With a THC content that typically ranges between 18% and 24%, this strain appeals to both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers who appreciate a moderate to high level of potency. According to Leafly customers, the effects of Peach Maraschino include a combination of relaxation and euphoria. Users often report feeling uplifted and creative, with a gentle and calming body sensation. This balanced high makes Peach Maraschino suitable for various activities and times of the day. Medical marijuana patients often choose Peach Maraschino to address symptoms associated with conditions such as stress, anxiety, and mild pain. The strain's mood-enhancing effects can provide relief from emotional distress, while its potential relaxation may alleviate physical discomfort and tension. Bred by Compound Genetics, Peach Maraschino features a flavor profile that combines the fruity and peachy notes from its Peach Ringz lineage with the sweet and cherry-like undertones of Maraschino. This fusion of flavors adds depth to the overall experience of consuming Peach Maraschino. The dominant terpene found in Peach Maraschino is likely to be myrcene, contributing to its potential relaxing effects and earthy aroma. The average price of Peach Maraschino can vary depending on location and dispensary, but it typically falls within the mid to higher price range. Peach Maraschino's balanced effects, intricate flavor profile, and potential therapeutic benefits make it a sought-after hybrid strain in the cannabis community. If you've had the opportunity to consume Peach Maraschino, consider sharing your insights and experiences by leaving a strain review.