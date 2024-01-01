Brace yourself for a lip-smacking ride of fruity ecstasy! Peach Maraschino gummies from Soiku Bano are your ticket to a candy wonderland, where peachy sweetness and cherry tartness coalesce in an explosion of flavors. It's like Batman and Robin decided to ditch Gotham and become your taste buds' favorite vigilantes. With a terpene profile that reads like a superhero roster – Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene – these gummies are set to deliver an aromatic punch. The THC level of 77.89% and CBG level of 3.15% promise a euphoric flight that might just make you forget gravity. Grab a tin of these little delights and let your palate embark on a joyride of epic proportions!

