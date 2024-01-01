About this product
Rainbow Road [Batch #2213] Bottle Rocket Berry & Fruit Punch Flavors | 100mg
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
About this strain
Rainbow Road is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Master Kush and Hindu Kush. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Rainbow Road is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Rainbow Road typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Rainbow Road’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Rainbow Road, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item