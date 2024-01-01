Strap in and get ready to zoom down Rainbow Road! This batch from In House Melts is like hitting a star power-up in Mario Kart. With a terpene profile featuring Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, it’s the perfect choice for anyone looking to level up their relaxation game. At 73.74% THC and 4.95% CBG, these gummies might just have you feeling like you’ve unlocked the final boss of chill. It’s a smooth ride, but don’t be surprised if you feel like you’re floating through the Mushroom Kingdom. Whether you're looking to relax after a long day or just want to feel like you’re cruising through a rainbow, this batch is your golden mushroom.

