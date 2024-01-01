Rainbow Road [Batch #2213] Bottle Rocket Berry & Fruit Punch Flavors | 100mg

by Dialed In... Gummies
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this product

Strap in and get ready to zoom down Rainbow Road! This batch from In House Melts is like hitting a star power-up in Mario Kart. With a terpene profile featuring Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, it’s the perfect choice for anyone looking to level up their relaxation game. At 73.74% THC and 4.95% CBG, these gummies might just have you feeling like you’ve unlocked the final boss of chill. It’s a smooth ride, but don’t be surprised if you feel like you’re floating through the Mushroom Kingdom. Whether you're looking to relax after a long day or just want to feel like you’re cruising through a rainbow, this batch is your golden mushroom.

About this strain

Rainbow Road is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Master Kush and Hindu Kush. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Rainbow Road is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Rainbow Road typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Rainbow Road’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Rainbow Road, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



About this brand

Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
