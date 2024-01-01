Spritzer [Batch #2115] Fruit Punch & Grape Punch Flavors | 100mg

by Dialed In... Gummies
HybridTHC 32%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Presenting the bombastic Spritzer batch! These fruitastic gummies from the wizards at The Trichome Collective are your ticket to a taste bud rave. They're the life and soul of any shindig, sure to spice up any outing you go to. They're a mad scientist's mix of R*ntz, Grape Pie, and Mac strains, resulting in a roller-coaster ride of fun and frolics. A 6.77% terpene profile featuring stars like Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, adds a twist to this gummy saga, giving you an energetic and uplifting high. With a THC score of 80.2% and a CBG of 2.87%, these are not your grandma's gummies. So, grab a tin of Catalina Gummy Spritzer, and prepare for lift-off

About this strain

Spritzer is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Runtz with Grape Pie and MAC. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Spritzer - if you've smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

About this brand

Dialed In... Gummies
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
