Spritzer [Batch #2115] Fruit Punch & Grape Punch Flavors | 100mg
HybridTHC 32%CBD —
Spritzer is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Runtz with Grape Pie and MAC. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Spritzer - if you've smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
