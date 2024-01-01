Presenting the bombastic Spritzer batch! These fruitastic gummies from the wizards at The Trichome Collective are your ticket to a taste bud rave. They're the life and soul of any shindig, sure to spice up any outing you go to. They're a mad scientist's mix of R*ntz, Grape Pie, and Mac strains, resulting in a roller-coaster ride of fun and frolics. A 6.77% terpene profile featuring stars like Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, adds a twist to this gummy saga, giving you an energetic and uplifting high. With a THC score of 80.2% and a CBG of 2.87%, these are not your grandma's gummies. So, grab a tin of Catalina Gummy Spritzer, and prepare for lift-off

