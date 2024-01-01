Strawberry Cooler from Egozi brings the kind of calm and clarity that feels like a mental spa day. With 72.57% THC and 2.85% CBG, this gummy is the perfect balance of potent yet peaceful, making it ideal for both winding down and staying focused. Caryophyllene takes the lead in relieving tension, while Limonene lifts your spirits with a zesty hit of positivity, and Myrcene smooths it all out with a deep sense of relaxation. The Pineapple Cooler and Strawberry combination are a tropical treat that’ll make your taste buds feel like they’ve taken a vacation. Whether you’re working on a creative project or just trying to unwind after a long day, this batch delivers mood-lifting effects without knocking you out. So, grab one, take a deep breath, and let the terpenes do their magic — it’s like yoga for your brain, minus the awkward poses.

