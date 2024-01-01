Strawberry Cooler [Batch #2156] Pineapple Cooler & Strawberry Flavors | 100mg

by Dialed In... Gummies
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product

Strawberry Cooler from Egozi brings the kind of calm and clarity that feels like a mental spa day. With 72.57% THC and 2.85% CBG, this gummy is the perfect balance of potent yet peaceful, making it ideal for both winding down and staying focused. Caryophyllene takes the lead in relieving tension, while Limonene lifts your spirits with a zesty hit of positivity, and Myrcene smooths it all out with a deep sense of relaxation. The Pineapple Cooler and Strawberry combination are a tropical treat that’ll make your taste buds feel like they’ve taken a vacation. Whether you’re working on a creative project or just trying to unwind after a long day, this batch delivers mood-lifting effects without knocking you out. So, grab one, take a deep breath, and let the terpenes do their magic — it’s like yoga for your brain, minus the awkward poses.

About this strain

Strawberry Cooler is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Strawberry Guava and Kush Mints. Strawberry Cooler is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Strawberry Cooler effects include happy, relaxed, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Strawberry Cooler when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and PTSD. Bred by NASHA, Strawberry Cooler features flavors like strawberry, tropical, and sweet. The dominant terpenes of this strain are myrcene and caryophyllene. The average price of Strawberry Cooler typically ranges from $10-$20 per gram. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Strawberry Cooler, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



About this brand

Dialed In... Gummies
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
