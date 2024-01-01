About this product
Strawberry Cooler [Batch #2156] Pineapple Cooler & Strawberry Flavors | 100mg
Strawberry Cooler is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Strawberry Guava and Kush Mints. Strawberry Cooler is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Strawberry Cooler effects include happy, relaxed, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Strawberry Cooler when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and PTSD. Bred by NASHA, Strawberry Cooler features flavors like strawberry, tropical, and sweet. The dominant terpenes of this strain are myrcene and caryophyllene. The average price of Strawberry Cooler typically ranges from $10-$20 per gram. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Strawberry Cooler, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.