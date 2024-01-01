Get ready to samba your way into flavor heaven with the Truffle Shuffle gummies from Indico. These gummies are like a hidden Truffle in the forest, just waiting to be found and danced with. With a blend of Gelato 33 and Blissful Wizard strains and flavors of Mimosa and Tropical Punch, these gummies will take your taste buds on a wild dance through the deciduous darlings of the forest. With a terpene percentage of 4.67%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, these gummies are bursting with flavor. And with THC levels hitting 72.25% and CBG levels at 3.31%, these gummies promise a euphoric and uplifting journey. So, grab a tin of Truffle Shuffle gummies, put on your dancin' shoes and go wild!

