Truffle Shuffle [Batch #1919] Mimosa & Tropical Punch Flavors | 100mg

by Dialed In... Gummies
HybridTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Get ready to samba your way into flavor heaven with the Truffle Shuffle gummies from Indico. These gummies are like a hidden Truffle in the forest, just waiting to be found and danced with. With a blend of Gelato 33 and Blissful Wizard strains and flavors of Mimosa and Tropical Punch, these gummies will take your taste buds on a wild dance through the deciduous darlings of the forest. With a terpene percentage of 4.67%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, these gummies are bursting with flavor. And with THC levels hitting 72.25% and CBG levels at 3.31%, these gummies promise a euphoric and uplifting journey. So, grab a tin of Truffle Shuffle gummies, put on your dancin' shoes and go wild!

About this strain

Truffle Shuffle is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gelato 33 and Blissful Wizard. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Truffle Shuffle is 21.5% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Capitan’s Connection, the average price of Truffle Shuffle typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Truffle Shuffle’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Truffle Shuffle, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.


About this brand

Dialed In... Gummies
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
