Blissful Wizard by The Captain’s Connection is a potent hybrid strain that crosses Captain's Cookies and Girl Scout Cookies in a decadent fusion of lemon, lime, and cream flavors. With a soaring THC content that won this strain 1st place in the 2015 SoCal Cannabis Cup as a non-solvent hash, Blissful Wizard is the only healing potion you’ll need to eliminate stubborn aches, pains, nausea, and appetite loss. This flavorful hybrid helps conjure a happy headspace in which life’s stressors are obliterated by a blast of otherworldly euphoria.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
102
Find Blissful Wizard nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Blissful Wizard nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Blissful Wizard
Hang tight. We're looking for Blissful Wizard nearby.