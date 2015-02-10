ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.7 102 reviews

Blissful Wizard

Blissful Wizard

Blissful Wizard by The Captain’s Connection is a potent hybrid strain that crosses Captain's Cookies and Girl Scout Cookies in a decadent fusion of lemon, lime, and cream flavors. With a soaring THC content that won this strain 1st place in the 2015 SoCal Cannabis Cup as a non-solvent hash, Blissful Wizard is the only healing potion you’ll need to eliminate stubborn aches, pains, nausea, and appetite loss. This flavorful hybrid helps conjure a happy headspace in which life’s stressors are obliterated by a blast of otherworldly euphoria. 

 

Effects

Happy 71%
Euphoric 66%
Relaxed 59%
Uplifted 57%
Focused 40%
Stress 35%
Depression 33%
Pain 26%
Anxiety 26%
Fatigue 16%
Dry mouth 19%
Dry eyes 12%
Paranoid 7%
Anxious 5%
Dizzy 5%

Reviews

102

Lineage

Strain parent
GSC
parent
Strain
Blissful Wizard
Strain child
Harry Potter
child

The 2015 SoCal Cannabis Cup Winners
