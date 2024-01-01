Unleash your inner philosopher with Host Cannabis' White Truffle gummies. Imagine an enthralling sci-fi flick, but it's all in your mind and you're the director – that's what these gummies are like. A 2.20% terpene profile, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Myrcene, gives these gummies a thought-provoking kick. And with a THC level of 73.90%, you'll be cruising on a cerebral high that doesn't make you snooze or lose your mojo. So, get yourself a tin of White Truffle gummies and let your mind wander off the beaten path.

