White Truffle [Batch #1859] Guava & Sour Raz Flavors | 100mg

by Dialed In... Gummies
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Unleash your inner philosopher with Host Cannabis' White Truffle gummies. Imagine an enthralling sci-fi flick, but it's all in your mind and you're the director – that's what these gummies are like. A 2.20% terpene profile, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Myrcene, gives these gummies a thought-provoking kick. And with a THC level of 73.90%, you'll be cruising on a cerebral high that doesn't make you snooze or lose your mojo. So, get yourself a tin of White Truffle gummies and let your mind wander off the beaten path.

About this strain

White Truffle is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain that is a type of Gorilla Butter. This strain produces a quick-hitting head high that will clear your mind of worry. Eventually, these effects can be felt throughout your body, leaving you in a relaxing trance. Consumers who have enjoyed White Truffle weed describe the high as "calming and slightly buzzy." This strain is best when enjoyed after a long day of work or during the evening hours to relax and unwind. White Truffle features a savory and earthy flavor profile accompanied by a mild skunky aroma. Medical marijuana patients choose White Truffle to relieve symptoms associated with stress and fatigue. White Truffle is dusted by frosty white trichomes and features dark brown hairs. It comes from the small breeder Fresh Coast Genetics in Michigan, although Parabellum Genetics has a strain of the same name. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed White Truffle cannabis before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Dialed In... Gummies
Dialed In... Gummies
Shop products
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
Notice a problem?Report this item