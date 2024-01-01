White Truffle, the liquid gummies simple syrup batch created from a mix of Peanut Butter Breath and GG4, is the perfect companion for your daytime adventures. With a terpene percentage of 8.16%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, this batch offers potential pain relief and a boost of energy. The THC level of 71.55% ensures a potent experience, while the CBG and THC-V percentages contribute to the overall effects. Whether you're hitting the gym or exploring the great outdoors, White Truffle will keep you going with its invigorating body-like high. So grab a bottle of this superhero-inspired batch and get ready to conquer the day!

