Dime Bag
The only non-shwag dime bag
3
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Concentrates
Edibles
Dime Bag products
134 products
Flower
Fruit Melody
by Dime Bag
THC 17.75%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
2
)
Flower
Mars OG
by Dime Bag
THC 28.86%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Lavender Cross
by Dime Bag
THC 14.1%
CBD 0%
3.0
(
1
)
Cartridges
SFV OG Distillate Cartridge 1g
by Dime Bag
Solvent
Sour Kush Sugar 1g
by Dime Bag
THC 64.11%
CBD 0%
Solvent
XJ-13 Sugar 1g
by Dime Bag
THC 63%
CBD 0%
Flower
Tropicana Cookies
by Dime Bag
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Larry OG
by Dime Bag
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Resin
Garanimals Live Resin Sugar 1g
by Dime Bag
THC 63.17%
CBD 0.13%
Flower
Blue Zkittlez
by Dime Bag
THC 21.52%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Pink Picasso Pre-Roll 1g
by Dime Bag
THC 17%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Wedding Crasher Pre-Roll 1g
by Dime Bag
THC 19.09%
CBD 0%
Flower
Cherry Pie
by Dime Bag
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Mazar x Blueberry OG Pre-Roll 1g
by Dime Bag
THC 14.98%
CBD 0.03%
Pre-rolls
Jack Herer Pre-Roll 1g
by Dime Bag
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Papaya Punch
by Dime Bag
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Resin
Trainwreck Live Resin Sugar 1g
by Dime Bag
Flower
Phantom Land
by Dime Bag
THC 18.56%
CBD 0%
Wax
Sky OG Wax 1g
by Dime Bag
THC 64.4%
CBD 0.1%
Flower
Cake Mix
by Dime Bag
THC 16%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Pound Cake Pre-Roll 1g
by Dime Bag
THC 14.81%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Original Glue (GG4) Pre-Roll 1g
by Dime Bag
Flower
Northern Berry
by Dime Bag
THC 19.08%
CBD 0.03%
Pre-rolls
J1 Pre-Roll 1g
by Dime Bag
THC 15.31%
CBD 0%
