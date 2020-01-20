Loading…
Logo for the brand Dime Bag

Dime Bag

Pound Cake Pre-Roll 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD

London Pound Cake effects

Reported by real people like you
68 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
42% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
27% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
22% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
10% of people say it helps with insomnia
Depression
8% of people say it helps with depression
