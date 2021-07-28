Dime Industries
About this product
APPLE GELATO - This flavor profile is a Gelato 33 and Sour Apple IBL cross, a true hybrid strain. Apple Gelato is reminiscent of your grandma’s apple pie, leaving you happy and mellow while providing a focused high. This uplifting flavor profile is perfect for any occasion. Pick up yours at an authorized Dime Industries retailer.
Genetics: Gelato 33 x Sour Apple IBL
Effects: Happy, Mellow, Focused
Prevalent Terpenes: Beta Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Limonene
