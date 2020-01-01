 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Dipstick Vapes

Dipstick Vapes

Is this your brand?

Claiming is easy and so is setting up your profile.

claim your brand

About Dipstick Vapes

The re-branded Dipstick Vapes (DSV) launched in January 2017. The original Dipstick from Improve, LLC launched in 2014 from Houston, TX. DSV still has offices in Houston along with a new administrative office in Denver, CO. DSV strives to be the leader in bringing high-end, innovative products to the ever expanding market. We value quality, originality, and caring customer service. DSV is here to set the standard for overall customer experience.