Logo for the brand Dirty Arm Farm

Dirty Arm Farm

Cookie Breath Hater Tears 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC CBD

Cookie Breath effects

Reported by real people like you
18 people told us about effects:
Happy
72% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
61% of people report feeling uplifted
Paranoid
22% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxious
11% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
