Dirty Arm Farm
Cookie Breath Hater Tears 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC —CBD —
Cookie Breath effects
Reported by real people like you
18 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
72% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
61% of people report feeling uplifted
Paranoid
22% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxious
11% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!