Barney's Farm Cookies Kush Feminised
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
Barney's Farm Cookies Kush is the hottest new strain on the marijuana market. This Cannabis Cup winner 2014 has become a phenomenon.
This strain is very forgiving to difficult conditions and easy to grow.
The creation started using a specially selected GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) pheno crossed with the very potent OG Kush
From the start the results were incredible, back crossing continued to find the perfect balance of Kush with the best attributes of Girl Scout Cookies
Powerful THC content, and with a flowering time of just under 60 days, Cookies Kush smells and tastes like a fresh baked Cinnamon roll with a nutty earthy after taste
Barney's Farm Cookies Kush is a powerful and extremely vigorous Indica plant, yielding huge amounts of beautiful stoney Kush buds
"Exactly as described on website description with a cinnamon/spice flavor. It even matched the picture perfectly."
"A good strain overall, with good yield and a nice high"
THC: 24 %
CBD: 1.3 %
Gender: Cookies Kush seeds are feminised seeds that only produce female plants
Type: Cookies Kush is suitable for growing Indoor and Greenhouse
Genetics: Cookies Kush contains 100% Indica genes
High: Cookies Kush gives a ’Heavy stoned’ effect.
Flowering: Cookies Kush flowers in about 50 - 60 days.
Height: Cookies Kush grows to about 50 - 100 cm plants.
Yield: Cookies Kush yield is about + 600 gm/m2.
Prizes: Cookies Kush won the first prize at the Cannabis Cup
Medical: Cookies Kush is a strain with high CBD strength.
Climate : Cookies Kush is suitable for Temperate and Hot climates
A good strain overall, with good yield and a nice high
"Exactly as described on website description with a cinnamon/spice flavor. It even matched the picture perfectly."
"A good strain overall, with good yield and a nice high"
Cookies Kush effects
206 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
47% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
21% of people say it helps with pain
