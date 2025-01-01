Jippy, LLC is a forward-thinking product development and manufacturing company established in 2014. Our flagship product, Dispoze-a-Bowl®, is a revolutionary single or multi-use smoking device designed for convenience, hygiene, and portability within the burgeoning cannabis accessory market. Recognizing the evolving needs of cannabis consumers, particularly those who are mobile and value cleanliness, Dispoze-a-Bowl® offers a practical and affordable solution that eliminates the common pain points associated with traditional smoking methods, such as cleaning, the risk of lost or broken expensive pipes and concerns about shared usage.



