CoCo Chanel Flower 3.5g

by District Cannabis
SativaTHC 21%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

This cross of Cocomero Gelatti x Grape Gas, bred by Compound Genetics, boasts an irresistible gas and sour grape palate. Utilized for ADHD and depression, Coco Chanel provides a clear, calm high that’s good for any time of day and novice or experienced users.

About this strain

Coco Chanel is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Grape Gasoline and Cocomer Gelatti. This strain is 70% indica and 30% sativa. Coco Chanel is a sweet and fruity strain that has a hint of diesel and earthy notes. It also features a balanced high that delivers clear, calming, and uplifting effects. Coco Chanel is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Coco Chanel effects include feeling happy, relaxed, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Coco Chanel when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, anxiety, and ADHD. Bred by ILLICIT, Coco Chanel features flavors like watermelon, grape, and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Coco Chanel typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Coco Chanel has light green buds with lots of violet color throughout, heavy frost, and an even covering of orange hairs. It is a rare and delicious strain that can be enjoyed at any time of the day. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Coco Chanel, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



About this brand

Logo for the brand District Cannabis
District Cannabis
Shop products
To most growers, the flower they harvest is the end of the road. For us, it’s just the beginning.

Our mission is to grow more than the world’s best Cannabis. We’re growing a better world. One that’s more caring, compassionate, understanding, and informed.

Behind every Sour Diesel, Gelato Cake and Lemon Royale Flower is something bigger: our mission to create meaningful, positive change in the world.

To fight for equality within the industry and society. To give those in need access to the medicine they require. To change perceptions about this miraculous plant and the power it contains. To soothe and heal, without hurting Mother Earth.

Every day we learn a bit more about the unlimited potential cannabis holds, and there’s nothing we like more than sharing it with you. Because to us, cannabis is much more than a plant; it’s our chance to change the world, one person, one patient, one policy at a time.
