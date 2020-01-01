Dogtown Pioneers

We are a Tier 3 Cannabis Producer & Processor located in Clayton, Washington. Our focus is to provide our customers with the highest quality sun grown cannabis in the state. We do this with all natural farming practices, 9 climate controlled greenhouses and a state-of-the-art indoor growing space! All our products are created with top quality flower that originates on our farm. We process the flower in concentrate that with an alcohol extraction method that is used in all our products. "Rays Infused Lemonade" is our premier infused product and can be found all over WA state. Be on the lookout for our other products that are in the works including chocolates, oils, sugars and hash.