Strain Lineage: Legend OG x Orange Blossom Trail

Taste/ Aroma Notes: The aroma is a classic earthy base with intriguing herbal notes and a slight sweetness; there’s an added pungence in the flavor of the smoke; The aroma is a classic earthy base with intriguing herbal notes and a slight sweetness; there’s an added pungence in the flavor of the smoke



Dogwalkers Mini Dog pre-rolls are presented in a convenient tin and hand packed with premium flower; never shake. A portion of proceeds goes to deserving animal shelters across the country. In our Stay line you will find a balanced hybrid flower that is always strain specific.

Show more