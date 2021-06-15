Door County Cannabis Company
About this product
Like a beautiful Door County sunrise coming up over the harbor, Sweet Sunrise provides a euphoric, uplifting mental buzz. A combination of the smooth, sweet burst of fruity candy of the Runtz terpene profile and the tropical tang of Green Crack creating this one-of-a-kind terpene synergy Delta-8 vape.
TERPENE PROFILES
Runtz & Green Crack
INTENDED OUTCOMES
A euphoric, uplifting, mental buzz. Contains a terpene profile high in myrcene, limonene, beta-caryophyllene, alpha-pinene, humulene, beta-pinene, and linalool.
Runtz effects
Reported by real people like you
385 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
39% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
24% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
6% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
10% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
10% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
9% of people say it helps with depression
