Door County Cannabis Company

Sweet Sunrise Terpene Synergy Delta-8 THC Vape Cartridge

HybridTHC 19%CBD
Like a beautiful Door County sunrise coming up over the harbor, Sweet Sunrise provides a euphoric, uplifting mental buzz. A combination of the smooth, sweet burst of fruity candy of the Runtz terpene profile and the tropical tang of Green Crack creating this one-of-a-kind terpene synergy Delta-8 vape.

Runtz & Green Crack

A euphoric, uplifting, mental buzz. Contains a terpene profile high in myrcene, limonene, beta-caryophyllene, alpha-pinene, humulene, beta-pinene, and linalool.

385 people told us about effects:
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
39% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
24% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
6% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
10% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
10% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
9% of people say it helps with depression
