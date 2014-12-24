White Rhino
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
White Rhino effects
Reported by real people like you
807 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
54% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
33% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
37% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
