About this product
-Height: 17 inches
-Joint: 14mm Female
-Borosilicate Glass
-9mm Super Thick Glass
-Diffused Downstem
-3.7" base 12mm thick)
-Bubble-shaped Ice Catcher
-Keck clip
About this strain
B-52 is a 75/25 indica-dominant cross between Skunk and Big Bud. This hybrid by Nirvana Seeds is a sweet mix of skunky flavors that delivers remarkable cerebral effects. It's a great strain for commercial production, and its unique heady effects are enjoyed by connoisseurs and those with an affinity towards the Skunk family tree. A great strain for the relaxing while watching a movie, B-52 will leave you giggling and flying high.
B-52 effects
Reported by real people like you
32 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
43% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
40% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
25% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
