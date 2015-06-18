Loading…
Double Delicious

5:1 Capsules 100mg 10-pack

HybridTHC 1%CBD 12%

Sour Tsunami effects

199 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
39% of people report feeling happy
Focused
31% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
3% of people report feeling headache
Pain
39% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
