Logo for the brand Double Delicious

Double Delicious

CBD Sour Tsunami RSO Tanker 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 1%CBD 12%

About this product

Double Delicious full spectrum RSO is an alcohol extraction utilizing high quality food grade alcohol. We use select premium flower and fully test our RSO guaranteeing the best quality product with the highest standards.

Sour Tsunami effects

Reported by real people like you
199 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
39% of people report feeling happy
Focused
31% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
3% of people report feeling headache
Pain
39% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!