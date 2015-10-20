Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Double Dutch Farms

Double Dutch Farms

Blueberry Diesel Pre-Roll 1g 2-pack

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD

Blueberry Diesel effects

Reported by real people like you
260 people told us about effects:
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
51% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!