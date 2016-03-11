About this strain
Hurricane is a 70/30 sativa-dominant hybrid from Colorado breeders Reserva Privada that combines the spicy Haze genetics of Panama Punch with the OG Kush flavors of the award-winning LA Confidential. These flowers give off a mix of fruity smells with undertones of spice, and an earthy, herbal flavor when smoked or vaporized. Its potent mix of indica and sativa genetics produces a pleasant, giggly head high with a pain-relieving indica effects, and is generally considered suitable for daytime use.
Hurricane effects
Reported by real people like you
54 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
72% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
68% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
48% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
9% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
46% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
35% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
