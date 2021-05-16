Dr. Jolly's
Peyote Critical Live Resin Cartridge 1g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Indica dominant live resin cartridge with 7.69% of delicious terps!
Peyote Critical effects
Reported by real people like you
10 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Sleepy
20% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
20% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
20% of people report feeling euphoric
Depression
10% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
10% of people say it helps with anxiety
