Logo for the brand Dr. Jolly's

Dr. Jolly's

Peyote Critical Live Resin Cartridge 1g

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 19%CBD

About this product

Indica dominant live resin cartridge with 7.69% of delicious terps!

Peyote Critical effects

Reported by real people like you
10 people told us about effects:
Sleepy
20% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
20% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
20% of people report feeling euphoric
Depression
10% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
10% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!