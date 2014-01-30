Dr. Strains CBD
About this product
Bubba Kush Hemp Flower, with over 15.24% CBD our Bubba Kush is unrivaled. Sourced from Oregon and greenhouse grown. You will not find a better bubba kush hemp flower on the market!
Our bubba kush is hand trimmed and all of our nugs are dense and have a OG Kush aroma!
Bubba Kush: is an indica strain that has gained notoriety in the US and beyond for its heavy tranquilizing effects.
Sweet hashish flavors with subtle notes of chocolate and coffee come through on the exhale. Delighting the palate as powerful relaxation takes over.
Bubba Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
2,465 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
49% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
28% of people say it helps with insomnia
