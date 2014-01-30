About this product

Bubba Kush Hemp Flower, with over 15.24% CBD our Bubba Kush is unrivaled. Sourced from Oregon and greenhouse grown. You will not find a better bubba kush hemp flower on the market!



Our bubba kush is hand trimmed and all of our nugs are dense and have a OG Kush aroma!



Bubba Kush: is an indica strain that has gained notoriety in the US and beyond for its heavy tranquilizing effects.

Sweet hashish flavors with subtle notes of chocolate and coffee come through on the exhale. Delighting the palate as powerful relaxation takes over.