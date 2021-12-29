Dr. Zodiak's Moonrock Cartridge - OG (1.0g)
Crown OG is an indica strain that stays true to its OG roots with a sweet pine aroma and potent euphoric effects. While Crown OG may take a toll on your memory and cognitive sharpness, its crushing THC content is perfect for patients suffering severe pain or insomnia. This strain took 1st place in the 2015 High Times Denver Cannabis Cup as “Best Indica Concentrate,” earning the victorious stripes its name sets forth.
For those on the go, Dr. Zodiak created Moonrock Clear, a brand of vape pens and cartridges that mix the great taste and potency of Moonrocks with peak portability. Now you can go to the moon any time, anywhere.
With an emphasis on empowering national and local communities, the Dr. Zodiak brand is committed to philanthropic outreach of all kinds, including recurring donations to the American Cancer Society and helping to clothe and feed Southern California’s homeless population.
Community is at Dr. Zodiak’s core, and other like-minded innovators are taking notice. Countless hip-hop heavy-hitters have thrown their support behind the good doctor, including Snoop Dogg, Cardi B, Travis Scott, Kodak Black, Rae Sremmurd, 2 Chainz, Lil Wayne, 21 Savage, and XXX Tentacion. Clearly, the community was picking up what the doctor was putting down.
Today, the Dr. Zodiak brand continues to pave the way in unique Cannabis innovation. You can find our new 5 Gram Dynamite Stick and it's little brother, the 1G Mini Dynamite, in collaboration with Mohave Cannabis Co., at your nearest local dispensary, and our unique, much anticipated line of Mini-Prerolls is on its way to the market now!