DRO Men's Tunnel Runner Black Jogger Pant is made with 8.5oz 3-end Fleece in a relaxed fit. We use premium ring-spun cotton to achieve a smooth fabric. Completed with our quality construction, elastic waistband with orange shoestring drawcord, sewn eyelets, sewn fly detail, back pocket, jersey lined hand pockets, and 1x1 ribbing at cuffs in a relaxed fit.



Undermine the System