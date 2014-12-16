Drop Science
Bruce Banner #3 Cartridge 0.5g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Bruce Banner #3 effects
Reported by real people like you
235 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
58% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
40% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
4% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
34% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!