About this product

Critical Mass is a indica-dominant hybrid (80% indica/20% sativa) that's a cross between the iconic Afghani X Skunk #1 strains. This strain gets its name from the buds being insanely dense! The effects of Critical mass are rather mood elevating and creative, followed by a relaxing body high that will help with insomnia. It has often been used to treat chronic pain from illnesses, such as cancer and multiple sclerosis, as well as inflammation, anxiety and panic disorders.