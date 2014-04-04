DTF - Downtown Flower
Critical Mass
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
Critical Mass is a indica-dominant hybrid (80% indica/20% sativa) that's a cross between the iconic Afghani X Skunk #1 strains. This strain gets its name from the buds being insanely dense! The effects of Critical mass are rather mood elevating and creative, followed by a relaxing body high that will help with insomnia. It has often been used to treat chronic pain from illnesses, such as cancer and multiple sclerosis, as well as inflammation, anxiety and panic disorders.
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
36% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
38% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
